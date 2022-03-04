444 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEP. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.78.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $91,195.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,413 shares of company stock worth $1,180,630 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.