498 Shares in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ED. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 137 shares of company stock valued at $11,812 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.45.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $88.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.79 and a fifty-two week high of $88.41.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

