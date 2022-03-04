$611.50 Million in Sales Expected for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) will report sales of $611.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $618.00 million. AvalonBay Communities reported sales of $551.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AvalonBay Communities.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.97. 11,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,738. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $244.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $174.85 and a fifty-two week high of $257.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

