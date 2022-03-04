6,386 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 14.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Olin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Olin by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 103,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 8.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OLN. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

OLN stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

