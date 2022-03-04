65,184 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Purchased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

GPK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.