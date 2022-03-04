7,640 Shares in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.26. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $38.75 and a one year high of $45.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

