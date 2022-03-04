7,736 Shares in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 27.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,355,000 after acquiring an additional 787,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bristow Group by 51.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after acquiring an additional 133,289 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 172.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 190,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after acquiring an additional 75,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $2,395,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristow Group news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $118,599.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $39.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

