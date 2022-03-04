$796.57 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will post $796.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $757.50 million to $843.75 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $719.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 285.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,206,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 25.6% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies stock traded up $11.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $428.70. The company had a trading volume of 10,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,903. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Cooper Companies has a 1 year low of $368.05 and a 1 year high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.37 and a 200 day moving average of $413.47.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.