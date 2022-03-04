$861.73 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) will report sales of $861.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $854.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $867.30 million. Twilio reported sales of $589.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $3.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Macquarie upped their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock worth $11,984,721. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 747.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after acquiring an additional 152,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Twilio stock traded down $8.08 on Friday, hitting $148.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,641. Twilio has a 1 year low of $147.00 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

