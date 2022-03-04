8,700 Shares in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Itron by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after purchasing an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Itron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,775 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Itron by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itron by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,954,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 1.27. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITRI. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

