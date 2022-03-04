8PAY Achieves Market Cap of $2.38 Million (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. 8PAY has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $416,243.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.