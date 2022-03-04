9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato Buys 100,000 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
