9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) CEO John Temperato Buys 100,000 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

