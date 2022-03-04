900 Shares in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Acquired by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 900 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in New Relic by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 21,090 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP increased its stake in New Relic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 36.0% in the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,599,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,814,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 2,535 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $179,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,843 shares of company stock valued at $6,122,328. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

New Relic stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,986. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 68.08%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

