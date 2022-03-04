996 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

UNP opened at $252.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $160.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.92 and its 200 day moving average is $234.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

