AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.74

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $57.18, with a volume of 355379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,296,000 after purchasing an additional 163,628 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AAON by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,005,000 after acquiring an additional 450,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AAON by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,335,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAON by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,481,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

