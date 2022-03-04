Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.58.

ABT opened at $120.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $113,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,303,283,000 after buying an additional 2,836,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,322,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,460,085,000 after buying an additional 1,896,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,906,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,915,982,000 after buying an additional 776,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,757,493,000 after buying an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

