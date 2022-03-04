Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Winthrop Advisory Group LLC

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

ABT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,884. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $113,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,073 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,662. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

