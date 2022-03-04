AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.51 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) to announce $13.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.43 billion to $13.55 billion. AbbVie posted sales of $13.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year sales of $60.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $60.07 billion to $60.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $56.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.86 billion to $58.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Redburn Partners began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

In other news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,021 shares of company stock valued at $62,712,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 30.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $150.13. 397,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,464,988. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $102.05 and a 12 month high of $151.25. The company has a market cap of $265.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.37 and its 200-day moving average is $123.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 87.44%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

