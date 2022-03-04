Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of ASCI traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 295.80 ($3.97). 13,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,846. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.50.

Get Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust alerts:

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.