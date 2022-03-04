Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2.40 (LON:ASCI)

Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust PLC (LON:ASCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of ASCI traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 295.80 ($3.97). 13,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,846. Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 295 ($3.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 406.05 ($5.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a PE ratio of -18.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 351.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 364.50.
Aberdeen Smaller Companies Income Trust Company Profile
