ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. ACCO Brands reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO Brands stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,682. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The stock has a market cap of $821.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,357 shares of company stock worth $2,173,449. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $38,397,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 212.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 647,705 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands in the third quarter worth about $4,833,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 30.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,168,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after buying an additional 507,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

