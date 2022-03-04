Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACER opened at $2.46 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACER. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.