Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Posts Earnings Results

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $2.46 on Friday. Acer Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 20,737 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acer Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

