Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,658,000 after acquiring an additional 68,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.52. 45,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,842,020. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $99.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.74.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

