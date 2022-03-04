Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOLF shares. Stephens raised their target price on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 699,819 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $37,503,300.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $60,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

GOLF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.13. 356,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. Acushnet has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.85%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

