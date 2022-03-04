ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ACV Auctions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.07.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. ACV Auctions’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Hirsch sold 69,685 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $1,432,026.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,928 shares of company stock worth $5,990,422.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

