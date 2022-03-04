Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) were down 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 36,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,686,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,130,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $225,567,000. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,116,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $117,128,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $105,060,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

