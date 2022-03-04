Adams Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Universal comprises 1.6% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal in the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,546,000 after purchasing an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,942,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Universal by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 913,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Universal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

UVV stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.18. Universal Co. has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Universal Corp. is a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment includes selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

