Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $48.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,413,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,490,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

