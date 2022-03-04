Adams Asset Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. NuStar Energy makes up 1.3% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of NuStar Energy worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth about $13,398,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 7.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 63,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 20.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

Shares of NS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.10). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 57.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -161.62%.

NS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

About NuStar Energy (Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.