Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) vs. Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Head-To-Head Survey

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$19.20 million ($1.89) -0.46 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $3.96 million 86.39 -$130.09 million ($0.99) -2.21

Kiromic BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Adaptimmune Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -418.63% -181.71% Adaptimmune Therapeutics -2,499.92% -53.31% -38.81%

Volatility & Risk

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kiromic BioPharma and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Adaptimmune Therapeutics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.40, suggesting a potential upside of 283.56%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Kiromic BioPharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

