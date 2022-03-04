Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) Insider Enrico Cipro Vanni Acquires 100,000 Shares

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating) insider Enrico Cipro Vanni purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,885.28).

Shares of AVO stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.38) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 35.31. Advanced Oncotherapy plc has a 52 week low of GBX 23.60 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 42.75 ($0.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.92.

Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

