Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADV. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV opened at $6.50 on Friday. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. Analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Solutions news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

