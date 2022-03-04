Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

