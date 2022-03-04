Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading Down 9.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) traded down 9.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group now has a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $12.00. Advantage Solutions traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.88. 2,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 387,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advantage Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
In other news, insider Jill L. Griffin sold 24,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $178,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35.
Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Advantage Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADV)
Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.
