Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Trading Down 7.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday after Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock to C$17.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a buy rating on the stock. Aecon Group traded as low as C$15.34 and last traded at C$16.04. Approximately 385,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 272,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ARE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.51.

The company has a market cap of C$960.40 million and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

