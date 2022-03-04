Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 57.7% from the January 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE AENZ traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. 2,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,237. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Aenza S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Aenza S.A.A. by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aenza S.A.A. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

