AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $85.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $64.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a hold rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. downgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.43.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $72.98 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.07.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after buying an additional 76,635 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.