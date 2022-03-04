AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVAV. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

AeroVironment stock opened at $72.98 on Friday. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.07. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.18 and a beta of 0.27.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,458 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,765,000 after acquiring an additional 76,635 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 232,001 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

