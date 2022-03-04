Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stake Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 97,429 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $135,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $133.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $191.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.21 and its 200-day moving average is $159.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.