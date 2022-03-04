Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 115,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 253,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $57.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

