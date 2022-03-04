Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 8.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) shot up 8.9% on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $14.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agenus traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.82. 76,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,830,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.75.

In other Agenus news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 189,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Agenus by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 26.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

