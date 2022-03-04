AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and CGI (NYSE:GIB) Head-To-Head Contrast

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) and CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get AgileThought alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AgileThought and CGI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 CGI 2 1 10 0 2.62

CGI has a consensus target price of $121.77, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given CGI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CGI is more favorable than AgileThought.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and CGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% CGI 11.42% 20.61% 9.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and CGI’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A CGI $9.63 billion 2.09 $1.08 billion $4.45 18.56

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than AgileThought.

Risk & Volatility

AgileThought has a beta of -0.13, meaning that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CGI has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of AgileThought shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of CGI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CGI beats AgileThought on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AgileThought Company Profile (Get Rating)

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

CGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

CGI, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC). The Northern Europe segment includes Nordics, Baltics and Poland operations. The France segment comprises of the Luxembourg and Morocco operations. The ECS segment covers Netherlands and Germany. The APC segment covers India and Philippines. The company was founded by Serge Godin and Andre Imbeau in June 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.