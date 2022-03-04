agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “agilon health inc. which partners with primary care physicians to provide healthcare services. agilon health inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.73.

Shares of NYSE AGL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.87. 172,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other agilon health news, insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $124,339.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,929 shares of company stock worth $941,297.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $10,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,391,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

