Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of ATSG opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.73.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,678,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 40,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,023,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,213,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 35,809 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,928,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

