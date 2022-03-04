Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.37

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 673644 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on EADSY. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Airbus from €138.00 ($155.06) to €150.00 ($168.54) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €120.00 ($134.83) to €135.00 ($151.69) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Airbus from €150.00 ($168.54) to €165.00 ($185.39) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.86.

The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

