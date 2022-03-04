Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $463.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $4.33.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 142.00% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094 in the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

