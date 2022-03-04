Alamos Gold Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by 71.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 27.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 98,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,462,031. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 124,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 84,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

