Alan H. Shaw Sells 1,000 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $272.00 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,083,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,178 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,698,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,938,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,169,049,000 after purchasing an additional 93,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

