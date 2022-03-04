Alcoa (NYSE:AA) PT Raised to $88.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.58.

AA stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 2.27. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $85.73.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $240,198,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 703.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $262,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,142 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $226,347,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 99.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

