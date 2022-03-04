Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.540-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.09 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.15 billion.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Alight stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.41. 2,582,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,915,214. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.71.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05).

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $158,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Alight during the fourth quarter worth $1,961,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

