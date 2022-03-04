Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $155.00

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $155.00 and last traded at $156.91, with a volume of 5138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.26.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,983 shares of company stock worth $3,627,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after acquiring an additional 51,677 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.